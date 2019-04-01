The body regulating Nigerian universities, National Universities Commission (NUC), says the commission has started reviewing Nigeria’s university curriculum.

Executive Secretary of NUC, Professor Abubakar Rasheed, said this move was with a view to improving the quality of the system in order to make graduates globally competitive.

Speaking at the 7th convocation ceremony of Veritas University, Abuja, at the weekend, Rasheed said the government was concerned about the complaint by industry employers that university graduates were unemployable.

Rasheed, who was represented by a Director in his Office, Chris Maiyaki, said a committee led by a former Executive Secretary of NUC, Professor Peter Okebukola, is helping the Commission on the curriculum and ongoing efforts to reposition the nation’s university system.