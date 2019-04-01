An Ebute Meta Magistrates’ Court in Lagos has ordered that Abiodun Ibraheem should be remanded for allegedly raping a married woman.

The Magistrate, O.R. Williams-Isichie, nonetheless, adjourned until May 2 for advice from the Lagos State Director of Public Prosecutions.

The suspect, Ibraheem, 35, is standing trial on a three-count charge of forceful sexual intercourse, conspiracy and abduction.

Concise News understands that he plea of the defendant was not taken by the court.

Meanwhile, the Prosecutor, Maria Dauda, told the court that the defendant and others now at large conspired and committed the offence on March 25 at No. 77, Bola St. in Ebute Meta.

Dauda disclosed that the defendant forcefully had sexual intercourse with the woman (name withheld) in her matrimonial home and also proceeded to abduct her and her son.

She said that the offence, violated the provision of Sections 260, 268 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.