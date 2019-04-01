An Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court ordered that a prophet and prophetess, who allegedly forced a 16-year-old domestic staff to swallow an iron cross be remanded in prisons.

The police command charged Kehinde Salami, 25, and Yetunde Akinola, 42, over forcing their domestic staff to swallow an iron cross over a false prophecy for “spiritual cleansing.”

The suspects who reside at No.20 Adeyemi St., Ifako-Ijaiye in Lagos, was charged with four counts of conspiracy; breach of peace, false pretences and attempted murder.

The defendants prayed of not guilty to the charges, but revealed that they gave the complainant an iron cross to swallow for “deliverance from witchcraft”.

T.A. Ojo, the Chief Magistrate, ordered that they should be remanded in Kirikiri Prison, pending the fulfilment of their bail conditions.

The Chief Judge had granted each of the defendants to bail in the sum of N200,000 each.

Also, she ordered that the case file is duplicated and sent to the Department of Public Prosecution (DPP), for advice.

The magistrate adjourned the case until April 30.

Meanwhile, the Police Prosecutor, Kenrich Nomayo, told the court the defendants attempted to kill the domestic staff by overpowering her to swallow an iron cross against her wish.

Nomayo alleged that the defendants committed an offence for a breach of peace on March 24 at about 4 p.m., at their residence.

“The defendants conducted themselves in a manner likely to cause a breach of peace; they claimed to foresee vision on the complainant of being a witch.

“The defendants gave the complainant an iron cross to swallow on the pretext to deliver her from witchcraft, a representation they both knew to be false.

“As we speak, we do not know the state of the complainant health as she is still receiving treatment at an undisclosed the hospital,’’ he said.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of sections 168, 208, 314 and 411 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State, 2015 (Revised).