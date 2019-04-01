Chelsea News: UEFA Fines Blues Over Fan Trouble

European football governing body UEFA has sanctioned Chelsea FC with a fine of 13,000 euros (£11,100) for their fans action during the Europa League match away to Malmo in February.

Chelsea and Malmo were both charged by Uefa following supporter unrest during the first leg of their Europa League last-32 tie on February 14, which the Blues won 2-1.

Chelsea was charged over field invasions by their supporters, and Malmo for setting off fireworks, while both clubs were charged with the throwing of objects by their fans.

The Blues were given an £11,000 fine for their fans throwing objects and invading the pitch, while their hosts were hit with a £49,000 fine because their supporters also threw objects and set off fireworks.

Malmo supporters appeared to launch plastic beer cups at fans in the away end early in the first half. Police had to move in to calm down the situation and when they left there was an increase in the number of stewards put in place between the fans for the rest of the game.

Eden Hazard was also accosted by a fan from the home end demanding his shirt after the final whistle.

Talking of the atmosphere at the Swedbank Stadion after the game, Maurizio Sarri said: “The atmosphere was like a little Naples. They are usually 50,000, it was wonderful. They are a physical team and you have to gain the qualification.

“We have to play and they are very compact. They didn’t surprise us, I knew them well. I saw their Europa League matches and in their pre-season.”