The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Imo State chapter, has warned the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) against adopting a Muslim/Muslim ticket for principal officers in the National Assembly

Concise News understands that CAN said this in a statement over the weekend.

According to the body, most key positions in the country are being occupied by Muslims and it would be bad if the National Assembly goes that way.

“We should watch out for a grand plot at the National Assembly to have a Muslim/ Muslim Ticket for House of Reps and a Muslim/Muslim Ticket for the Senate because a woman is known by the Religion of her husband, ” the statement added.

“I call on all Christian National Assembly members to rise up to the occasion and stop by God’s means the evil plot to finally hand over our nation to the Islam.”

It added: “For this purpose and other legislative reasons, you were elected to represent your people and God.

“I appeal to Church leaders to pray, preach and teach against this, speak out against this and educate our Christian politicians on the dangers of this plot.”

Also, it noted that “We are only left with a choice for the first time since 1999 to choose between a Muslim and a Muslim both at the Presidential election and the National Assembly principal offices.”