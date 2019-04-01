President Muhammadu Buhari has left Abuja and is on his way to Dakar, Senegal, to attend the inauguration of Senegalese President, Macky Sall.

This was disclosed in a statement just released by Presidential spokesman, Femi Adesina.

The statement read in part, “On the invitation of his host, President Buhari, who is ECOWAS Chairman, will be Special Guest of Honour at the ceremonies to be attended by other African leaders at the Diamniadio Exhibition Centre on Tuesday.

“The Nigerian leader will be accompanied by Governors Mohammed Abubakar, Nasir El-Rufai and Tanko Al-Makura of Bauchi, Kaduna and Nasarawa States respectively.

“Others on the Presidential entourage include the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mr Geoffrey Onyeama; National Security Adviser, Maj-Gen Babagana Monguno (rtd); Director-General, National Intelligence Agency, Ambassador Ahmed Rufai, and other top government officials.

“The President is expected back in the country at the end of the inauguration ceremonies.”