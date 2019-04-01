With just 67 days to the start of the biggest football party in Africa, the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2019, Super Eagles Head Coach, Gernot Rohr has walked out.

Concise News reports that Rohr announced that he is leaving his role in Nigeria with the AFCON beckoning – a decision that caught many by surprise.

The former Bordeaux manager confirms his departure via a letter on 1st April 2019, addressed to the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF). He attributes his decision to contract violations and backlog of unpaid salaries by the NFF.

A part of the letter reads: “Due to contract violations, unpaid wages, benefits to my players, Assistant Coaches and myself, I resign as Super Eagles Chief Coach.”

Rohr, 65, was appointed as Super Eagles boss in August 2016 and took charge of the Eagles 26 times. He won 14 of those games and as well leading the Super Eagles to become the first African side to qualify for the 2018 FIFA World Cup after a 1–0 win against Zambia. His last game in charge of the three-time African champions was a one-nil success over Egypt in a friendly in Asaba, Delta State on 26 March 2019.

At the time of publishing this report, the NFF is yet to react to the news of the coach’s resignation.

Happy April 1st!