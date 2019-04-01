Blackface Blocks 2face Idibia On Instagram

Nigerian Singer and a former member of the now-defunct music group, “Plantashun Boiz,” Blackface, said he has blocked fellow singer, 2face off his Instagram.

The war between the duo has been for a long time since in 2004 after the music legend came out with the song “African Queen,” a song which shaped his musical career.

According to Blackface, he was the original composer of the song and for years, this dragged on and even made its way to the courts.

As a way of proving their feud still continues, the “Carry Us” crooner released a song recently which he titled “War,” a song which was directly released to fight 2face.

In the music war, he regarded the Nigerian music legend to be a gay, however, said the claim was not factual but was only a lyrics of diss.

In a recent development, Blackface uploaded an imaged on his Instagram page, showing that he has blocked his ex-group member off his platform.

Amidst all this, the “Amaka” crooner is yet to give any response to any of the happenings.