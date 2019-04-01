Former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemate Nina has blasted people still mocking her over her past relationships.

The reality TV star said people should stop dwelling on her past, suggesting that her critics would be speechless when she reveals her new man.

She made this known on her Twitter handle after the BBNaija Double Wahala Reloaded Reunion show ended last night, Sunday, March 31.

She wrote, “All these ppl still dwelling on my past relationships…Mehn you need to meet my New Man🙌..so u can shut the fuck up.”