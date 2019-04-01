BBNaija Star Gifty Vows To Kill Mr 2kay, Mother

Former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemate, Gifty Power, has vowed to kill Nigerian rapper and the father of her child, Mr. 2kay and his mother.

The BBNaija star who said this after supporting actress Tonto Dikeh for changing her son’s name to “Dikeh,” said she will fulfill the threat if the duo comes for her daughter, Alisha.

According to Gifty who has a child with Mr. 2kay, it’s not compulsory for every child to have a father, especially one that has not been there from the beginning.

Recall that when the child was born, Mr 2Kay shared a picture of the daughter and claimed paternity of the child, however, she took to her Instagram page to share a cryptic message refuting claims that Mr 2Kay is the father of her daughter.

She wrote, “Only a mother knows the real true identity of her child’s father. Any other noise trying to stay relevant in the industry is nonsense. I am not a baby mama please.”

Responding to her claim, 2kay shared a post, that a DNA has been conducted on Alisha affirming he is her father.

Her post: