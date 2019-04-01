I Was Never In Love With Anto - Lolu Opens Up

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality star, Lolu has revealed that the love displayed to his fellow housemate, Anto was scripted and that he was never in love with her.

Recall that he had shown so much affection on the fellow reality TV star while on the famous Television show, “Double Wahala” edition

Last night during the grand finale of the reunion show, the housemates had a polygraph test and the test examiner inquired if Lolu loved Anto.

Surprisingly, he answered No and the test result showed he was truthful.

However, Anto did not look surprised at all.