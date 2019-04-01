BBNaija: Alex Opens Up About Dating Tobi

Alex, a former housemate of the Big Brother Naija, BBNaija “Double Wahala” edition, has reacted to reports of being in a romantic relationship with Tobi.

Concise News had reported how the first runner-up, Cee-C disclosed that the duo who were best friends on the show, had sexual intercourse. A piece of information which she said she got through Nina.

Following the disclosure, a lot of persons have reacted, saying that they were in a relationship but has refused to open up.

However, Alex speaking on the finale of “DoubleWahalaReloaded” on Sunday night with Ebuka Obi-Uchendu said she was not in any relationship with him.

According to her, Tobi is her very close friend but they were not emotionally involved.

Alex said, “Tobi is my very close friend, we are not dating or in any relationship. We fight a lot outside the house but there is nothing more.

“Our fans should stop attaching relationship to I and Tobi.”