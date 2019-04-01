Auto Crash: Many Dead, 6 Injured In Bauchi

Thirteen persons confirmed dead, six injured in a ghastly auto crash which occurred about 2:00 pm on Sunday afternoon along Bauchi – Gombe.

The Bauchi State Police Command confirmed that the accident involved two vehicles, a Sharon bus loaded with 13 passengers and a Toyota Camry loaded with 6 passengers.

Concise News learnt that the accident occurred when the two vehicles had a head-on collision as the deceased was said to have died on the spot.

The Police Public Relations Officer, Bauchi State Command, Kamal Abubabakar, who confirmed the incident, said the injured are on admission at the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University Teaching Hospital for treatment.

“With a heavy heart, the Bauchi State Police Command regret to inform the general public that there was a fatal motor vehicles accident today, Sunday 31/03/2019 at about 14:30hrs along Bauchi-Gombe road involving two vehicles, a Sharon bus loaded with 13 passengers and a Toyota Camry loaded with six passengers.

“The accident occurred when the two vehicles were coming towards opposite direction and on reaching a point along the road, they had a head-on collision, as a result of all the 19 passengers from the two vehicles were injured.

“The victims were then immediately moved from the scene by security agents with the assistance of good Samaritans to Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University Teaching Hospital for treatment.

“Unfortunately, on reaching the hospital, 13 passengers were confirmed dead by the medical doctor, while six are still on admission.”

The PPRO added: “Up till the time of this release, names and address of some of the victims are still unknown.

“The Command calls on the members of the public whose family member(s) travelled along that road and are still unable to reach them to check at the ATBU Teaching Hospital.”

Our correspondent gathered that among the casualties were a couple, their two children and younger sister to the man.

The deceased was said to be descendants of a historic family of a traditional title holder known as ‘Yarin Bauchi.’

The Public Relation Officer of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) Bauchi State Command, who also confirmed the accident, gave the number plates of the vehicles involved as BAU 01 BV and ALK 409 XA.