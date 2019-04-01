Amnesty International has called on the federal government to investigate the killing of Kolade Johnson by the Special Anti-robbery Squad (SARS).

Concise News reports that the killing of Johnson, a resident of Onipetesi in the Mangoro area of Lagos state, has sparked yet another outrage against SARS.

The director of the human rights group, Osai Ojigho, made this known in a statement on Monday.

“Kolade Johnson is the latest victim of the SARS police unit which has become notorious for extrajudicial killings, torture, and extortion.

“This appears to be an unlawful killing which must be impartially and thoroughly investigated, with any officers suspected of criminal responsibility for wrongdoing brought to justice in fair trial before an ordinary civilian court. It is shameful that more than two years since Amnesty International highlighted crimes under international law and human rights violations by SARS, these shocking incidents continue unabated.

“All subsequent government pledges to reform SARS, including one by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo in August last year, have amounted to nothing,” he said.

“There has been a public outcry over the killing, with thousands of people using the #EndSARS social media hashtag in the past 24 hours.

“Nigerians will no longer accept the brutality being unleashed against them by SARS on an almost daily basis.

“SARS is a police unit created to protect the people. Instead, it has become a danger to society, torturing its victims with complete impunity while fomenting a toxic climate of fear and corruption,” Ojigho said.