Afenifere Makes Case For Electronic Voting, Fresh Voters Register

Afenifere Renewal Group (ARG), a Yoruba socio-political group, on Sunday, called for the implementation of electronic voting in the country before the next general elections.

The group also asked that current voters register be cleaned up before contemplating conduct of the next elections.

The group says it will continue to agitate for the restructuring of Nigeria’s governance architecture without compromise.

This stance was conveyed in a communique issued at the end of the group’s 2019 retreat at the Government House, Ado Ekiti.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the communique was read to journalists on Sunday evening at the end of the two-day retreat.

The ARG also called on state governments in the Southwest to evolve policies that would promote Yoruba identity, values, orientation and economic prosperity.

“We demand that the acceptable Yoruba socio-political leadership is one that protects the social welfare interests and values of our people,” the group stated.

While stating its readiness to provide a platform to encourage greater political participation, it called on stakeholders to begin early advocacy on the implementation of the electoral and legislative reforms before the next general elections.

ARG also advocated for full implementation of electronic voting and clean up of voters register, adding that the exercise must be carried out before the next general election.