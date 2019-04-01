280 Suspected Hard Drug Sellers Arrested In Kano- NDLEA

The National Drugs Law Enforcement Agency disclosed at least 280 suspected drug peddlers across Kano State have been arrested with different types of exhibits.

Dr Ibrahim Abdul, NDLEA Commander in the state made this know while addressing the newsmen on the activities of the agency in the Month of March.

Abdul said the arrest was recorded following the inauguration of an operation tagged ‘Operation Sharar Miyagu’ aimed at checking drug abuse in Kano State.

He explained that the agency had during the operation seized 1,248.755 kg, of the hard drugs which include; Cannabis 676.024 kg and Psychotropic 56.679 kg.

He stressed that the command seized 52 grams of cocaine and 12 kg of a foreign hard drug called khat.

Concise News learnt that 89 hot spots were dislodged within and outside the metropolis, adding that the areas were Tudun Wada mini stadium, Gandun Albasa, Kofar Nassarawa and Rumfa College among others.

He said the command was working tirelessly in ensuring that the menace of drug abuse was curtailed in the state.

“For the past four months, there was no single month that our command did not apprehend more than a tone of illicit drugs in Kano.

“This is happening due to our efforts and commitment toward achieving the purpose of our existence”.

Abdul pointed out that in the month under review eight clients were counselled and rehabilitated while 269 drug users were referred for brief intervention for counselling.

He added that a plantation of Cannabis Sativa was discovered at Wailari village along Na’ibawa flyover Zaria road, in Kumbotso Local Government Area.

He explained that the investigation was ongoing in order to bring the culprit to book.

“Also, a Psychotropic substance consignment of 10 cartons of promethazine theocrat tablet was intercepted.

“A preliminary investigation conducted proved that the tablet is positive for hard drugs.

“Therefore, that prompted the subjection of the drug for further forensic analysis,” the NDLEA Commander said.

Abdul added that the command was able to secure the conviction of 11 drug peddlers within the month under review, while 87 cases were still pending at the court.

He said that the agency had recorded two cases of impersonation during the period, adding that the operations impacted on the peaceful conduct of the recent elections in the state.