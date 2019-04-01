The second edition of the NFF/AITEO Football Award ceremony is set to hold Monday, April 1st 2019, at Eko Hotels and Suites, Lagos.

The nominations for this year award were from performances from the date of the last year’s awards in February 2018 till the last AFCON 2019 qualifier.

However, about 150 journalists were chosen across the country to vote through an electronic system.

Meanwhile, the Nigeria Football Federation would honour specially the class of 1994 set of the Super Eagles for their ‘All Time’ standing performance at the FIFA World Cup in the United States of America.

According to the first Vice President of NFF, Barrister Seyi Akinwunmi, he assured bumper packaging of the ceremony having taken a cue from the first edition.

“We are expecting dignitaries from across Nigeria and the world. The Secretary-General of FIFA will be here to receive an award. Also, the outgoing and incoming governors of Lagos State, Akinwunmi Ambode and Babajide Sanwolu will also receive awards.

“We are going to have Timi Dakolo, Kaffi, D’ Banji and others on the bandstand to entertain the audience. And as well we will use the occasion to showcase Nigeria to the world, we are going to have about 20 presidents of the Football Federations in Africa in attendance”, adding that, “the synergy between the NFF and Aiteo has been very exciting. We thank Aiteo for the support and opportunity so far enjoyed under their sponsorship of the award. Without them, it would have been impossible to do this.” He said.

Check out the nomination lists…

2018 AITEO NFF AWARDS

Men Player Of The Year Nominees:

Ahmed Musa

Odion Ighalo

Alex Iwobi

Women Player Of The Year Nominees:

Asisat Oshoala

Onome Ebi

Ordega Francisca

Coach Of The Year Nominees (Male):

Gernot Rohr

Solomon Ogbeide

Gbenga Ogunbote

Coach Of The Year Nominees (Female):

Thomas Dennerby (Super Falcons)

Moses Aduku (Bayelsa Queens)

Wemimo Matthew (Sunshine Queens)

Young Player of The Year Nominees:

Samuel Chukwueze

Victor Osimhen

Henry Onyekuru