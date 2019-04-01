In Nigeria the recent rate at which couples divorce is low compare to the western world. In recent data according to the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), the divorce statistics in Nigeria shows that 0.2% of men and 0.3% of women decides to end their marriages and most of the relationships are usually short.

Marital breakdown is a canker-worm that destabilizes the family and bring about untold hardship to the children from the marriage. The cause of divorces in Nigeria can be uprooted only if people know them and take necessary measures and precautions.

Believe me, marriage is not easy as most singles out there think. It is not a bed of roses as seen in movies. It really takes time, patience and understanding from both parties to make it work. Many couples don’t even know the effects of divorce and the harm it does on their children.

A lot of factors have been identified as the source of many broken marriage today, if the factors unlisted in this article can be considered before marriage, there is high percentage that many marriage might be saved

The Most Common Causes Of Divorce In Nigeria

1. Lack Of Preparation

Many young people today dabble into marriage without any adequate preparation. It is true that the age of 18 years for a girl and 21 years for a boy, they are all physically matured for marriage, but then physical maturity is not all that is required for marriage. There is need for two people that want to entered into marriage to be prepared for it.

This preparation can come in various forms, it can either be emotionally, psychologically or intellectually. They are supposed to know what marriage entails and what is expected of them in terms of the duties and obligations and importantly how to relate with each other as a married couple.

Research has made us to understand and discovered that high rate of divorce among young men and women is lack of preparation to understand the intricacies of building a life with someone before entering into the supposed marriage which in actual sense they knew next to nothing of what marriage entails. At a point, one or both spouses may simply give up after struggling for too long.

2. Lack Of Sexual Intimacy

It is no longer a news that a large number of break-ups, separation and divorces are sex related in Nigeria. Either directly or indirectly No Sex or Poor Sex affects virtually every part of the love life listed below and could directly or indirectly lead to other causes of divorce.

No Sex or Poor Sex could lead to cheating, poor communication, infidelity, commitment, abuse, reduced affection, passion, intimacy, romance and so on. Great and regular sex reduce if not completely stop the chances of cheating and sexual infidelity. It also improves fertility and chances of having children which is the major issue for African marriage.

Sexual intimacy is an important aspect, if not the most important, let simply say it is the engine room of any mental relationship. It functions beyond mere pleasure, it connects at all levels of our being: physical, mental, emotional and so on.

Good sex may not fix a marriage at the brinks of divorce, but it can definitely prevent it from getting to the breaking point. It is like a lubricants that makes smooth running of the relationship and make it easy to manage challenges, overcome differences and solve problems.

3. Lack Of Communication

Lack of proper communication is one of the pivotal role that lead to sudden divorce in marriage. When couples cannot express themselves to one another or find it pretty difficult to explicitly explain how they feel to their spouse, this will make them to drift apart in no time because where there is no communication a lot of things will be misunderstood and gradually lead to divorce.

Lack of self development and growth often affects effective communication, so it let couple to begin to grow apart after a while if it is not tackled immediately. We advice couples out there to listen to their partner and also open up and share their feelings with them.

4. Abuse

This is another major and the most common causes of divorce in Nigeria. Abuse and domestic violence is at its peak in this present age and it is not limited to females alone. Husbands abuses their wives and also wives abuses their husband but in Nigeria Domestic violence on the part of women is on a high side which is leading a lot of marriage into divorce.

Selfishness, poor character, addictions, destructive habits and abuse sexually, physically, verbally and emotionally as been the order of the day among young couples. Many homes have been broken because one or both parties was found to be addicted to various behaviours such as alcoholism, gambling, womanizing among others and refuse to seek help.

5. Lack of intimacy

The intimacy shared in marriages is part of what keeps the sparks alive in both parties. When a marriage lacks intimacy the love in the union becomes watered down over time and if care is not taken it leads to divorce. Take for instance, If their is lack of intimacy among couples one or both spouses may end up feeling unloved and unwanted.

If there is no intimacy and that connection between them is broken, everything falls apart and this goes far deeper than just sex. Lack of Intimacy is common among career women and long distance marriages.

Lack of intimacy, interest, appreciation commitment, taking the marriage and your spouse for granted, not deliberately nurturing intimacy, staying in touch spicing up the romance in fact practically taking each other for granted might lead to divorce.

6. Unfaithfulness In Marriage

This is another top causes of divorce in Nigeria. The first characteristic of conjugal love is fidelity. Faithfulness is essential to a happy life in marriage. In marriage the man and the wife are expected to be faithful to each other come what may. To have affairs with another person of the opposite sex means to piratically divide oneself which will eventually leads to the other partner to withdraw from a real love relationship.

Often times, promiscuity either on the part of the woman or the man leads to marital breakdown. Amidst the storms of problems and difficulties a marriage can only stand firm if it is rooted in faithfulness. Hence, whenever a partner betrays the promise to be faithful to the other party by engaging in extra marital affairs, the seeds for the breakdown of the marriage is sown.

7. High Expectation

Many couples go into marriage union with high expectation or how things will work out, most especially on the part of the women, They feel Marriage is a bed of roses forgetting that it takes a lot of patience, tolerance and understanding from both partners to make it work. There is a need for couples to plan and spend within their means. Sometimes one partner might come up with a financial challenges that is beyond the couple. I want this, i want that.

This mostly happened among women who keep comparing their husband with other men. This little issue lead to divorce most times when they feel their partners cannot take care of them. Whereas many women get into marriage for the wrong reasons which leads to high level of dependency by one of the partners thereby wearing out the other.

8. Lack Of Trust

Trust in marriage has to do with trustworthiness, reliability and confidence vested in a partner by the other parties. In every marriage trust is expected to be the bed rock and foundation of every home but if it is lacking, it can lead to unexpected divorce. Although when two people get married, it is a big step to many things because both are from different backgrounds and might find it difficult to trust each other.

This might seem normal at the beginning but if it persists it can create serious problems in the marriage and eventually lead to divorce when there is no trust between the couple. In every marriage trust is expected to be the bed rock and if it is lacking, it can lead to unexpected divorce.

9. Interference From Third Party

Marriage is the union between two people, but there are situations where third parties can be invited to settle issues between them that is beyond the couple to settled. But it becomes dangerous for the couple if the third party makes matter worse. The marriage can get out of hand and lead to divorce based on the advice from the third party.

10. Money Matters

This is not just about how much you both earn or spend. Having different outlook on money can cause major issues in a marriage. Some people may hide their earnings from their spouse, for instance, or they are terrible spenders who buy needless things. This can be very upsetting. Then, of course, a couple struggling financially are more likely to give up on the marriage due to sheer frustration.

However, some people have divorced due to non disclosure of businesses and financial transactions. For example, some people get married with financial baggage such as debts, loans and so on that were not reveal to the partner before marriage.

11. Age Differences

Age differences is another major issues that cause divorce in marriage. In marriage couples are supposed to be first and foremost friends. This by implication means that their ages at the time of marriage do play an important role n the success of the marriage.

Take for instance a man of 40 years of age marrying a lady of 20 years, or probably a lady of 40 years marrying a man of 30 years probably due to some reasons best known to them. In a long run the older people in the marriage tend to complain of not obeying ir respecting them.

It is advisable to marry someone of with an age difference of not more than five years. It is very important that the intending couples know each other’s date of birth, falsification of date of birth may bring about lack of trust and eventually bring a strain to the marriage.

12. Childlessness And Infertility

Given the premium of which Africans in general and Nigeria in particular attach to children. Any marriage without proof of a child or children after 2 years is usually in tension, even where the man claims he is not worried or perturbed about it, the woman herself does not feel at ease. Most times the family of the man usually blames the woman for it even when the man is responsible for the problem.

13. Incompatibility

The physical draw is often treated as love, and it’s one of the biggest mistakes young spouses tend to make. They discover that their natures, intellects, emotions, and habits are incompatible only when they are already married, the time of the first passion is over, and the reality dawns on them. Incompatibility is one of the reasons couples divorce after decades of marriage.

It is therefore very important and crucial that before two people give their final yes to each other in marriage, that they do their utmost best to study and assess each other’s likes and dislikes, so as to see whether they would be able to achieve a love and harmony when they get married.

They should observe closely each other’s temperament, which is the combination of inborn traits that subconsciously affect human behaviour, as well as understudying each other’s character and personality to help foster good understanding and knowledge of each other character. It also go a long way in reducing the high increase in the rate of divorce.

14. Lack Of Proper Courtship

Many people enter into marriage without the basic knowledge of the other party. The courtship stage is meant to be the the period of acquaintance and should be followed by a sufficient time of engagement. This period offers this young people the opportunity to see whether their first love is based on a solid foundation.

At the stage they are expected to confront each other with conversations and gradually become acquainted with their mutual backgrounds and interest, their ideals and religious convictions. These are many more are the things they need to pay attention to before walking down the aisle.

Quite often, young people don’t give themselves enough time to get to know each other better before getting married. They simply meet, feel the attraction, and decide that they are in love. Without the period of dating and courting, they have no chance of getting to know the characters, habits, and life views of each other.

The courting time allows young sweethearts to find out whether they are truly in love, whether their tempers match each other, and also what the HIV status of the partner is, whether he or she is fertile or sterile, and so on. All these things can be vital for a marriage.

15. Lack Of Exposure And Intellectual Development

It is quite clear that understanding is one of the key factors for a strong and happy marriage. In this light, it is also clear that a crude dysfunction in the interests, intellectual development, and education has turned out to be one of the most common causes of divorce in Nigeria.

It is not a fact that a university graduate will have an unhappy life with an illiterate village worker. Still, it is always better when spouses are approximately on the same level of intellectual development.

Experience has shown that there are usually a serious tension arising from their difference in mentality, habits, taste, discipline and intellect. This is a possible source of conflict in marriage, and this kind of conflict has led to breakdown of many marriages in Nigeria.

There are other causes of divorce in Nigeria and they all depend on individual experiences. But if you approach any divorcee in Nigeria, chances are that, he/she will state one of these reasons as what ended the marriage.

Divorce in Nigeria comes with some stigma attached. It is probably why women are usually the most affected by it.