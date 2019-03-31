South Africans have forgotten Nigeria’s sacrifice during its liberation struggles, a former Aviation Minister Femi Fani-Kayode has said.

Concise News understands that Fani-Kayode’s comment was in a reaction to the renewed xenophobic attacks in South Africa.

There have been a series of attacks of foreign nationals in South Africa this week with images going viral on the internet.

According to the chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), in a tweet on his handle, the renewed attacks must end as soon as possible.

“The murder of Nigerians and other Africans in South Africa must stop,” he tweeted.

“The South African people appear to have forgotten the great efforts and tremendous support that Nigeria gave to them during their liberation struggle and the fight against apartheid and white minority rule.

“It is a pity that black South Africans are now treating other black Africans in the same way that white South Africans once treated them.”