A popular recording artiste and musician, Akintunde Brown said Nigerian musicians can’t win Grammy award because “we sing in our local dialect and the sounds are poor.”

Brown said, “We have sounds from different parts of Africa, the mixture will make it a world-class sound but we are not complying with that.”

Brown revealed that Nigeria’s hip hop music and other genre does not suit to world music standards.

“We also do not use the right nomenclatures which consists of dynamic and partly subjective set of songs, which can be identified by having been performed or recorded by variety of musical acts, often with different arrangements.

“At the Grammys, you have a best R&B album category, but someone who calls his music Afro-Soul, or Fuji Blues and some other names in Nigeria, cannot win in that category,’’ he said.

Brown said Sikiru Adepoju who won the 2009 “Best World Contemporary World Music Album’’ was because he was part of Mickey Harts group Planet Drum US-1991.

“Ayodeji Balogun, popularly known as “Wizkid’’ got a nomination for his contribution in one dance by Drake in the album of the year category,” he said.

“That song as been streamed over a billion times, that is what data, brings to the table.

Brown further said, “They create categories when they feel like honouring an artiste and their people must be involved.’’

He remarked that the genre of music we create in Nigeria can not blend with what obtains in international music.

According to him, “David Adeleke aka ‘Davido’ and Olamide Adedeji, and their likes do not even stand a single chance to win anything because the beats and sounds are nothing to that of.

“Let’s say Drake or Jay Z to rap album of the year with fuji poly-rhythms of Wouter Keller, the Fluist and Composer, best New Age Album in 2015, roots in classical music hence his techniques in mixing classical and contemporary tunes effortlessly.

“Kellerman is a Grammy Award-winning South African flautist, producer and composer who has won 7 South African Music Awards (SAMA).

Brown added: “His Love Language- 2015 received a Grammy nomination for Best Contemporary Instrumental Album and won a SAMA for Best Instrumental and/or Classical Album. It debuted at no one on the World Music Billboard charts in July 2015.”

”The album also featured at no. one on the ZMR Top 100 International Radio Airplay Chart in August 2015, and spent 11 weeks in the CMJ New World Top 40 Chart, peaking at no 12.

“He used his classical training as a foundation and focused his attention on World Roots music, exploring the versatility of the instrument and fusing classical and contemporary sounds.

”He received a Grammy Award at the 57th Annual Grammy Awards for his 2014 album “Winds of Samsara,’’ a collaboration with Indian composer and producer Ricky Kej.

“Winds of Samsara’’ reached No. 1 on the US New Age Album Billboard Charts and also peaked at No. 1 on the Zone Music Reporter (ZMR). Top 100 Radio Airplay Chart in the month of July 2014.’’