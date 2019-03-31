Every part of the country will have its share in the next political appointments, President Muhammadu Buhari has promised.

Concise News understands that Buhari who was recently re-elected for a second term in office said this over the weekend.

It was when he received leadership of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN).

“We will continue to strive for peaceful co-existence among all Nigerians irrespective of their religious beliefs,” Buhari said.

“In the area of allocation of political offices, our focus will be on merit and national spread such that every part of Nigeria will have a sense of belonging.”

Also, Buhari assured that his administration would continue its fight against insurgency and rescue all those held in captivity.