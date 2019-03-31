The DR Congo international is the latest star in Tony Pulis’ team to laud the Nigerian star, John Mikel Obi for his influence and abilities in the middle of the park.

The Middlesbrough attacker Britt Assombalonga has praised his teammate John Obi Mikel by describing him as an ‘uncle’ with awesome and incredible qualities.

Concise News understands that the 31-year-old has secured his presence in Tony Pulis’ team with imperious performances in the midfield since his arrival as a free agent in January.

His displays earned him a special song from the fans and Assombalonga, Boro’s leading top scorer with 10 goals this season, has lauded the Super Eagles midfielder for his exemplary role in the team.