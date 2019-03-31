Taliban Attacks Afghan Vice President Convoy

Fighters tied to Taliban attacked a convoy carrying Afghanistan’s vice president Abdul Rashid Dostum on Saturday, killing one of his bodyguards.

Concise News learned that several others in the convoy were wounded in the hour-long attack.

The attack occurred in the northern province of Balkh, where Dostum had held a rally earlier in the day.

And following the attack, a Taliban spokesman on Twitter said the group had carried out the attack and claimed four of Dostum’s bodyguards had been killed.

AFP reports that at the rally in Balkh, Dostum had claimed he could clear northern Afghanistan of the Taliban within six months — if only the government would let him.