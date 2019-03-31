Super Falcons coach Thomas Dennerby has disclosed that top stars Asisat Oshoala and Francisca Ordega will miss forthcoming friendlies against Canada and a club from Iceland, while France-based striker Desire Oparanozie will stage a much-awaited return to the team.

Concise News reports Dennerby says Oshoala has been ruled out of the friendlies after she suffered a hamstring in action for FC Barcelona Ladies and will be out for up to five weeks.

The Swedish tactician further says Ordega has been excused so as to allow her to settle fully at her new Chinese club.

Oparanozie, on the other hand, will be expected to play her first game for the Falcons this year after she has battled with injury since the 2018 AWCON final against South Africa late last year.

After the test games in Spain, The Falcons are due to set up training camp between May 20 and June 6 preparatory to the 2019 Women’s World Cup in France.