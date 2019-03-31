Meeting domestic food requirements and providing raw materials for the manufacturing sector and export is one of Nigeria’s major challenge, President Muhammadu Buhari has said.

Concise News understands that Buhari comment came on Saturday at the opening of the 40th Kaduna international trade fair, organised by the Kaduna Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (KADCCIMA).

Buhari was represented at the occasion by the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Okechukwu Enelama.

“For instance, we rely on state governments to provide access to land, act as mediators in conflict prevention and resolution, link-local Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) to the supply chains of processing companies,” he said.

“States also provide the needed infrastructure to link farms to processing plants and markets, and above all, provide a conducive environment for businesses and their host communities to thrive.

“I am glad to say that we have such a partner in the Kaduna State Government.”

He added that “we continue to face the challenge of meeting domestic food requirements, providing raw materials for the manufacturing sector and export.

“Therefore, creating a strong linkage between agriculture and industry is a sure way of bringing about sustainable growth by creating new jobs, improving value addition.

“The move will also create wealth for farming communities, improve manufacturing output and enable the roll-out of infrastructure around farming communities which will industrialise our country in the long run.”