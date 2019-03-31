The Premier League (EPL) makes a return this weekend after the international break with interesting fixtures as Liverpool host Tottenham at Anfield on Sunday.

Liverpool lead the Premier League table with 76 points, just two ahead of Manchester City who still have an outstanding match.

But against third-placed Spurs, Jurgen Klopp and his men have one of the trickiest Premier League fixtures to deal with this weekend.

Elsewhere in London, Manchester City visit struggling Fulham at Craven Cottage on Saturday.

Premier League Fixtures: Key Games To Watch In England

Concise News brings to you Premier League (EPL) matches to enjoy for this weekend:

Saturday, 30 March 2019

1:30 pm: Fulham? – ? Manchester City

4:00 pm: Brighton & Hove Albion? – ? Southampton

4:00 pm: Burnley? – ? Wolverhampton Wanderers

4:00 pm: Crystal Palace? – ? Huddersfield Town

4:00 pm: Leicester City ?-?AFC Bournemouth

4:00 pm: Manchester United? – ? Watford

6:30 pm: West Ham United? – ? Everton

Sunday, 31 March 2019

2:05 pm: Cardiff City? – ? Chelsea

4:30 pm: Liverpool? – ? Tottenham Hotspur

Monday, 1 April 2019

8:00 pm: Arsenal? – ? Newcastle United

Those are the Premier League (EPL) matches for this weekend. What are your predictions for these games?

