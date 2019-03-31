Premier League Fixtures: Key Matches To Watch This Weekend

The Premier League (EPL) makes a return this weekend after the international break with interesting fixtures as Liverpool host Tottenham at Anfield on Sunday.

Advertise With Us

Liverpool lead the Premier League table with 76 points, just two ahead of Manchester City who still have an outstanding match.

But against third-placed Spurs, Jurgen Klopp and his men have one of the trickiest Premier League fixtures to deal with this weekend.

Elsewhere in London, Manchester City visit struggling Fulham at Craven Cottage on Saturday.

Premier League Fixtures: Key Games To Watch In England

Concise News brings to you Premier League (EPL) matches to enjoy for this weekend:

Saturday, 30 March 2019
1:30 pm: Fulham? – ? Manchester City
4:00 pm: Brighton & Hove Albion? – ? Southampton
4:00 pm: Burnley? – ? Wolverhampton Wanderers
4:00 pm: Crystal Palace? – ? Huddersfield Town
4:00 pm: Leicester City ?-?AFC Bournemouth
4:00 pm: Manchester United? – ? Watford
6:30 pm: West Ham United? – ? Everton

Sunday, 31 March 2019
2:05 pm: Cardiff City? – ? Chelsea
4:30 pm: Liverpool? – ? Tottenham Hotspur

Monday, 1 April 2019
8:00 pm: Arsenal? – ? Newcastle United

Those are the Premier League (EPL) matches for this weekend. What are your predictions for these games?

EPL table

Pos Team P W D L GD Pts
1 Liverpool 31 23 7 1 52 76
2 Man City 30 24 2 4 58 74
3 Tottenham 30 20 1 9 25 61
4 Arsenal 30 18 6 6 24 60
5 Man Utd 30 17 7 6 18 58
6 Chelsea 30 17 6 7 17 57
7 Wolves 30 12 8 10 2 44
8 Watford 30 12 7 11 -2 43
9 West Ham 31 12 6 13 -5 42
10 Leicester 31 12 5 14 -3 41
11 Everton 31 11 7 13 1 40
12 Bournemouth 31 11 5 15 -13 38
13 Newcastle 31 9 8 14 -9 35
14 Crystal Palace 30 9 6 15 -5 33
15 Brighton 29 9 6 14 -10 33
16 Southampton 30 7 9 14 -16 30
17 Burnley 31 8 6 17 -24 30
18 Cardiff City 30 8 4 18 -30 28
19 Fulham 31 4 5 22 -41 17
20 Huddersfield 31 3 5 23 -39 14

RELATED NEWSMORE FROM AUTHOR