The management and students of the Federal Polytechnic, Offa in Kwara State are in a rude shock over the suicide of a student of the institution.

Concise News gathered that a National Diploma (ND) 1 student of the Civil Engineering Department, Ridwan Ajiboye, reportedly drank an insecticide and eventually gave up the ghost.

The late Ajiboye, who was the son of a traditional title holder in Iragbiji in the Boripe Local Government Area of Osun State, decided to take his own life after he was allegedly embarrassed by one of his lecturers, who mandated him to sell some handouts to his course mates.

According to the Public Relations Officer, Students Union Government of the Polytechnic, Olayinka Owolabi, nobody knew why the deceased committed suicide.

Owolabi said, “Some of his neighbours heard his cry and rushed to his room where they met him gasping for air. He was taken to hospital but he eventually died.

“They said he took poisonous substance but we do not know what he took and nobody can say why he took the substance.”

The PRO of Student Union revealed that the deceased had been buried at his hometown, stating that his parents said they were not interested in investigating the circumstances that surrounded his death.

Concise News recalled that some days after Ajiboye’s death, another ND student of the Estate Management Department of the school, Maryam Fasasi, reportedly attempted suicide.

Fasasi was also said to have drunk a popular insecticide, ‘sniper’, but she was rescued and revived at a hospital.

The student was said to have been taken to hospital where she was treated and was discharged on Saturday.

According to a student of the school, Maryam lost N45,000 which was the proceeds from handouts given to her to sell by one of her lecturers and she attempted to kill herself because of this.

The Public Relations Officer of the Polytechnic, Olayinka Iroye, said he was aware of Ajiboye’s case, saying the management of the polytechnic took him to some hospitals “but he eventually died.”

The PRO, however, said nobody knew why he decided to take his life while stating that the deceased was a brilliant student as shown by his academic records.