MFM and Enyimba settled for a 1-1 draw in their Nigeria Professional Football League matchday 13 tie at the Agege Stadium on Sunday.
Enyimba got their first-ever goal against the Olukoya Boys as Abdulrahman Bashir put the people’s elephant in the 49th minute.
The Olukoya Boys responded well as Fidelis Ilechukwu’s boys drew level through Chijioke Akuneto in the 56th minute to send the home fans into wild jubilation.
While MFM feels they were hard done by the referee who waved aside their appeals for at least two penalty kicks, the People’s Elephant held their nerves to get a point again in Lagos as they have been doing in their previous visits.
The seven-time league champions have now faced MFM seven times in the league and they have not suffered any defeat in these games.
NPFL Matchday 13 Group A Results:
Bendel Insurance 2-0 Wikki Tourist
Remo 0-1 Rivers United
Niger Tornadoes 0-0 Rangers
Katsina United 2-0 Lobi Stars
Sunshine Stars 1-0 Kwara United
MFM FC 1-1 Eyimba
NPFL Matchday 13 Group B Results:
Gombe United 1-0 Yobe Desert Stars
FC Ifeanyi Ubah 1-0 Plateau United
Heartland 2-1 Kano Pillars
Abia Warriors 0-1 Nasarwa United
El-Kanemi 4-1 Akwa United
Delta Force 1-0 Go Round FC