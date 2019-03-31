MFM and Enyimba settled for a 1-1 draw in their Nigeria Professional Football League matchday 13 tie at the Agege Stadium on Sunday.

Enyimba got their first-ever goal against the Olukoya Boys as Abdulrahman Bashir put the people’s elephant in the 49th minute.

The Olukoya Boys responded well as Fidelis Ilechukwu’s boys drew level through Chijioke Akuneto in the 56th minute to send the home fans into wild jubilation.

While MFM feels they were hard done by the referee who waved aside their appeals for at least two penalty kicks, the People’s Elephant held their nerves to get a point again in Lagos as they have been doing in their previous visits.

The seven-time league champions have now faced MFM seven times in the league and they have not suffered any defeat in these games.

NPFL Matchday 13 Group A Results:

Bendel Insurance 2-0 Wikki Tourist

Remo 0-1 Rivers United

Niger Tornadoes 0-0 Rangers

Katsina United 2-0 Lobi Stars

Sunshine Stars 1-0 Kwara United

MFM FC 1-1 Eyimba

NPFL Matchday 13 Group B Results:

Gombe United 1-0 Yobe Desert Stars

FC Ifeanyi Ubah 1-0 Plateau United

Heartland 2-1 Kano Pillars

Abia Warriors 0-1 Nasarwa United

El-Kanemi 4-1 Akwa United

Delta Force 1-0 Go Round FC