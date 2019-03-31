Nigeria News, Naija News, Nigeria breaking news, Nigeria newspapers today, Nigeria news today, Latest Nigeria Newspapers, Latest Nigeria news, Nigeria news today headlines, Concise News Headlines Today, breaking news today

Good morning Nigeria and the rest of the world. Welcome to the Concise News roundup of top 10 Nigerian newspapers headlines for today, Sunday, March 31st, 2019.

1. Biafra: Nnamdi Kanu Vows To Challenge His Arrest In UK Court

The leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu says has vowed to challenge the court order directing his arrest in the United Kingdom. The IPOB leader also slammed the federal government over his prosecution, insisting he is innocent of the accusations against him.

2. GTBank Dismisses Judgment ‘Ordering’ Innoson To Take Over Its Property

The Guaranty Trust Bank has debunked report that a Federal High Court in Awka, Anambra State, has granted Innoson Nigeria Limited leave to take over the bank’s property. The bank explained that the judgment allegedly issued is a ruling against the account of the Nigerian Customs and Excise Board domiciled with GTBank, and not against GTBank as an entity.

3. Biafra: Why Justice Nyako Wants Me Arrested – Nnamdi Kanu

The leader of the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, has alleged that the bail Justice Binta Nyako granted him in 2017 was to set him up for assassination. He made the allegation on his Twitter handle on Saturday in his series of reactions to the recent revocation of his bail and order for his arrest by Justice Nyako.

4. Tinubu To APC Lawmakers: Support Lawan, Gbaja Or Leave

Bola Tinubu, a national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has warned lawmakers elected under the party to respect the choices of the party for leadership positions in the 9th National Assembly. He said that party discipline would be upheld in addressing the leadership tussle of the 9th national assembly.

5. See When, Where & Time Gbajabiamila Will Officially Declare Bid For House Of Reps Speakership

The majority leader of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, will on Sunday formally declare his intention to run for the office of the speaker in the ninth assembly. Concise News reports that, according to Gbajabiamila’s office, the event would begin by 2 pm at the Lagos/Osun hall of Transcorp Hilton Hotel, Abuja.

6. Rivers Governorship Election: INEC Addresses Wike, Other Candidates

Nigeria’s electoral umpire, Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), has urged all stakeholders to ensure a peaceful completion of the Rivers state governorship election. May Agbamuche, the National Commissioner in charge of Rivers, Bayelsa, and Edo, made the call at a meeting on Saturday in the capital of Rivers, Port Harcourt, ahead of resumption of the poll in the oil-rich state.

7. Deportation: Nigeria, Ghana Agencies In Reconciliatory Talks

The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) and Ghana Immigration Service have begun reconciliatory talks over the recent deportation of four Ghanaian nationals by Nigerian authority. The Comptroller-General of NIS, Muhammad Babandede, had played host to the visiting Comptroller-General of Ghana Immigration Service, Kwame Takyi, accompanied by the Ghana High Commissioner to Nigeria, Rashid Bawa.

8. Nigerian Government Clears Air On Abacha University

The Nigerian government has apologised to the management of Maryam Abacha American University of Niger, Maradi, in the Republic of Niger, for embarrassing the institution. Concise News understands that a circular from Office of Head of Service, Zamfara, had directed all Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) under Zamfara Government not to recognise certificates awarded by the school.

9. EPL Table, Results As Man City Push Liverpool Down, Huddersfield Relegated

The twists and turns in the English Premier League (EPL) continued on Saturday, March 30, with Manchester City reclaiming top spot from Liverpool while Huddersfield’s relegation was confirmed. First-half goals from Bernardo Silva and Sergio Aguero were all Pep Guardiola’s men needed to record a decisive 2-0 win at struggling Fulham. City, by virtue of this win, are on 77 points, one ahead of Liverpool who have a tricky clash against third-placed Tottenham at Anfield on Sunday.

10. Escape Club Owner Hails ‘Bankable Creditor’ Davido

Richard Nnadi, the owner of Popular club Escape Lagos, has regarded DWM boss Davido as a “Bankable Creditor,” for paying the debt he owed his club. Nnadi had shared a video lamenting that top artistes are owing him up to N120 million – a debt he said led to the collapse of his nightclub.

That’s the roundup of top 10 Nigerian newspapers headlines this morning. More Nigerian newspapers headlines are available on Concise News website. See you again tomorrow!

