Nigerian celebrities were not left out of the show as the world commemorated the 2019 Mothers’ Day event.
These Nigerian celebrities took to their social media handles to post pictures of their mothers and wives.
They also lauded mothers for the roles they played in grooming them to become who they are today.
Concise News, in the spirit of Mothers’ Day, captured some of the ways these Nigerian celebrities marked the event as seen below:
View this post on Instagram
Nnem Oma! Adanne! Ada Ugo! Nwanyi manasiri! Oyoyo nnem! Achalugo! Onu Okwa! Nne nji anyi isi! Agbala nwanyi! Elelebe ukwu akwuo udo! Dimkpa asaa! Egoyibo m! Oburu na munwa bu Chioma nwere ike ya, I ga anom n’akuku taa! Onwu merem alu mana nya diba… Nya diba o. Obu Otu Chukwu si cho ya! •••••••••••••• Nne m oooo! Ugomba! Taa bu Uka nne, m si kam ja gi ike maka Onye ibu nyere muna umunnem! Ugomba biri ooooooooo! 🙏🏾😭💔 #HappyMothersDay #HappyMothersDayInHeaven #Mother #GraceEgoyiboChukwuka #ChiomasMama #ContinueToRestInPeace #Rip #RIPMama •••• Daalu @oyeakd maka #artwork nke a!
View this post on Instagram
On this Mother's Day, I am extending my warmest wishes with loads of love to every single woman out there A mother’s love is everything. It is what brings a child into this world. She is our root, our foundation. Mothers plant the seed that we base our lives on. And that is the belief that the ability to achieve anything and everything starts in our minds. When a mother sees her child in danger, she is literally capable of anything. A mother’s love is the strongest energy known to mankind. Wishing you all the love and happiness you so richly deserve… Happy Mother’s Day! #HappyMothersDay #Mothers #Moms #Mums #ChiomaAkpotha