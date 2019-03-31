Liverpool vs Tottenham: What Said Klopp After Dramatic Win In Anfield

Liverpool’s manager Jurgen Klopp lauded his team’s performance against Tottenham in Anfield on Sunday as Toby Alderweireld’s last-minute own goal sent the Reds to the summit of the English Premier League table.

Spurs ‘keeper Hugo Lloris parried Mo Salah’s last-gasp off his own defender’s legs, gifted the Reds win and send them back to the top of the Premier League.

The coach said: “I told the boys after the game there are 500,000 ways probably to win a football game. Today it was rather ugly, but without a bit of luck you cannot be in the position we are,” said Klopp.

“If we are top of the table after the last matchday it would be a championship of will.”

Klopp’s men still need City to slip up in their remaining seven games as the champions have a game in hand.

Liverpool’s hopes of ending a 29-year wait to win the title looked set to be dealt a massive blow as Lucas Moura’s strike 20 minutes from time cancelled out Roberto Firmino’s early opener.

Tottenham recent drop of points shows they are now in serious danger of crashing out of the top four as they remain level on points with Manchester United.

Speaking after the match, Tottenham’s manager, Mauricio Pochettino said he could not fathom how they lost the match as his side were the better team of the day.

“Overall I think we were better than Liverpool,” said Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino. “It is difficult to explain, but at the same time I am proud of the performance.”

However, the Argentine wants to set that record right at the opening night of the club’s new 62,000 capacity stadium against Crystal Palace on Wednesday.

“The new stadium must be a big boost for everyone,” said Pochettino. “I was telling the players in the changing room we have seven games and we are in top four and we need to compete. It’s a mini-league and, playing the way we played today, I think we can achieve the top four.”