Liverpool vs Tottenham: 'That's Why Liverpool Paid Over £70m', Pochettino Lauds Van Dijk

Tottenham’s manager Mauricio Pochettino commended Virgil van Dijk’s performance against his side after the London club lost 2-1 in Anfield on Sunday.

According to him, Virgil van Dijk’s performance against Tottenham proved why Liverpool broke the world record transfer fee to sign him.

Since the Netherland arrival at Anfield, he has been a driving force behind Liverpool’s Premier League title chase.

He put up a match-winning match-winning contribution during Sunday’s 2-1 Anfield win over Tottenham without even having to touch the ball.

Speaking after the match, Pochettino – who has not signed a single player this season – told Sky Sports: “That shows why Liverpool paid more than £70m for Van Dijk.

“The legs are heavy and it is difficult to be clear to think and it is not his [Sissoko’s] best quality but I am so happy with his performance and commitment to the team.”

Van Dijk’s Liverpool team-mate Trent Alexander-Arnold was similarly effusive, telling Sky Sports: “Virgil [van Dijk] has shown again why he is the best defender in the world.

“You need the fortune to win these types of games.”

Van Dijk had ice strapped around his ankle following the game to spark potential injury fears, but told BBC Sport: “I’m fine.”