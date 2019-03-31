Liverpool vs Tottenham: Last Minute Own Goal Send Reds Back To EPL Summit

Liverpool revived its title hopes after defeating Tottenham 2-1 at Anfield in dramatic fashion to regain top spot in the English Premier League.

A last-minute own goal from Toby Alderweireld secured a vital win for the Reds.

Jurgen Klopps’ men were heading for two dropped points after Lucas Moura’s second-half strike cancelled out Roberto Firmino’s opener.

Spurs ‘keeper Hugo Lloris parried Mo Salah’s last-gasp off his own defender’s legs, gifted the Reds win and send them back to the top of the Premier League.

Liverpool will hope will to maintain the winning momentum as they now lead Manchester City with two points with just six games left for the Reds.

However, the Citizens are still in pole position to win the League as they still have an outstanding match to play.

A win at the Craven Cottage against Fulham on Saturday kept the hopes of quadruple target alive for Pep Guardiola’s team.

First-half goals from Bernado Silva and Sergio Aguero gave the Blue side of Manchester 2-o win.