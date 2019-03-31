The Diocesan Bishop of the Diocese of Lagos, Anglican Communion, Humphrey Olumakaiye, has urged the governor-elect Babajide Sanwo-Olu, to serve the people with the fear of God, diligence and humility.

The Bishop said this on Sunday at the thanksgiving service of Sanwo-Olu, at the St. Andrew Anglican Church, Okepopo, Lagos.

Concise News reports that Sanwo-Olu and his deputy Obafemi Hamzat, were at St. Andrew Anglican Church, Okepopo, Lagos, to give thanks to God for their victory at the just concluded general poll.

Olumakaiye said, “If you serve the people diligently, the people in return will serve you to the end. In all your programmes make sure you carry the people along.

“Respect every person under your leadership; one tree does not make a forest. Remember you were nobody before you became the bride of the nation. What can you give back to God?

“Remember how you moved to the crannies without breaking down. God is the source of our joy and happiness, have genuine heart for service, be strong and courageous.”

He further said, “To be successful in life you must do the right thing, moment by moment, day by day. You shared what happened when you keyed into our 21 days of fasting and prayer.

“Never leave or abandon God. Be full of humility, never be full of yourself. Pride changes angels into a devil. Don’t lack integrity.”

On his part, Sanwo-Olu said: “God is real, whatever you are asking God hold on to him. God answers prayers. I know that so much is expected from me by 20 million Lagos residents.

“I pray and hope that God will take Lagos to a greater height.”