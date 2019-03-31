Governor Abdullahi Ganduje needs all the support from the people of the State, according to the Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II.

Emir Sanusi said this on Saturday during a special prayer session held at the Kano Central Mosque for the Ganduje administration.

Concise News had reported that Ganduje was declared the winner of the Kano State election after a supplementary poll.

Speaking during the service, the former Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) boss noted that the prayer was to seek for Allah’s protection and guidance for the governor’s second term in office and the country as a whole.

“It is not bad for anyone to hold on to his or her opinion about happenings in the society,” he said.

“But what is necessary is the fact that after election, all people should come together and see to the successful tenure of government in power.

“Because of that, it is necessary that Ganduje administration deserves all necessary support and cooperation for the development of our dear state.

“We must all come together and make Kano greater. We must work hard and pray incessantly for the rightful development of our state and the nation in general.”