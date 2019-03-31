Abdulmumin Jibrin has expressed confidence in Femi Gbajabiamila’s ambition to become Speaker of the ninth House of Representatives.

The Kano lawmaker also described the leader of the House as the best candidate for the position.

Jibrin, who spoke at the official declaration of Gbajabiamila for the office of Speaker, House of Representatives, called on all lawmakers to uphold democracy and bring back civility to the Nigerian legislature.

“The candidacy of Femi is not about him, it is about our democracy, bringing back civility, adopting what we always preach, and global best practice. Why is it that when it comes to Nigeria, we are good in preaching but very bad in practice.

“I will not be making a mistake if I say Gbajabiamila stands out as the best candidate we can offer for that position; experience, brilliance, astuteness, organisation, relationship,” he said.

Jibrin, who is also the Director-General, Femi Gbajabiamila Speakership Campaign Organisation, urged all APC lawmakers to adhere to the position of the party.

“Some of us were guilty of what happened in 2011 and 2015, but for the fact that it happened then, does not mean we cannot correct it. It is the responsibility of all of us to see that we bring back this tradition to existence.

“We are not taking the situation for granted and we will not because we understand that within and without, there are other people interested. We will respect every other person, run a very clean campaign, not interested in throwing mud.

“We will continue to work hard, consult, reach out to everyone and we call on everybody, all members-elect, across party, that they should all come and join hands, we are giving them the guarantee that Gbajabiamila will be a speaker for every member of the House of Reps,” he added.