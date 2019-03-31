Governor Willie Obiano of Anambra has on Saturday inaugurated a modern fish feed production plant worth N1.2 billion in Onitsha.

Concise News understands that the private plant is owned by Grand Cereals Limited is part of moves to boost fish business in the South East state.

Speaking at the occasion, Obiano lauded the company for the initiative, adding that the project was an outcome of an earlier engagement between the government and the firm in 2015.

Obiano was represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Solo Chukwulobelu.

According to him, the Government is working to ensure that the basic raw materials including maize, sorghum and cassava are sourced within the state.

“We expect the facility to expand to employ more people and to ensure that the state is self-sufficient in fish production,’’ he said.

This is as he said: “We are ready for more investors; we will like your Gala factory to come to Anambra because we are looking for investors.”

On his part, the Acting Deputy Managing Director, Grand Cereals Ltd., Sanjeen Jain, noted that the company would begin production of 2,500 tonnes of fish feeds per month.

Also, he said that in spite of its production capacity, Nigeria presently has a supply gap of about 2.1 million tonnes of fish.