The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had issued a Certificate of Return to the new members of the Delta State House of Assembly following the 2019 elections.
Concise News understands that Delta State Governor Ifeanyi Okowa who won re-election was also issued his Certificate of Return by the electoral umpire.
However, there were four elected members of the Delta State House of Assembly that did not get their certificates.
According to INEC, these persons have some “pending legal issues” and thus unqualified to get their certificates.
These newly-elected members of the Delta State who were not given their certificates are Anidi Emosivwe (Ethiope East constituency), Oniyere Whomrouho (Ughelli North I constituency) and Egbo Jaro (Ughelli North II constituency).
Members of the Delta State House Of Assembly – Winners of Election
Concise News has now obtained the full list of the winners of the Delta State House of Assembly elections held recently as seen below:
Aniocha North – Emeka Nwaobi
Aniocha South – Austin Chikezie
Ika South West – Festus Okoh
Bomadi – Oboro Preyor
Anthony Elekeokwuri Ika North East
Ukwuani – Christopher Ochor Ochor
Udu – Peter Uviejitobor
Okpe – Sheriff Oborevwori
Oshimili South – Shadrach Rapu
Oshimili North- Pat Ajudua
Isoko North Tim Owhefere
Ughelli South – Reuben Izeze
Ughelli North – Oniyere Whomrouho I (has not been issued a certificate of return over “pending legal issues”)
Ndokwa West – Charles Emetulu
Burutu North Constituency 1 – Asupa Peter Forteta
Burutu South 2 – Pullah Ekpotu -Ayerin
Ughelli North constituency II – Olorogun Jaro Egbo
Ethiope East – Anidi Emosivwe (has not been issued a certificate of return over “pending legal issues”)
Ethiope West: Erhiatake Ibori-Suenu,
Patani – Emmanuel Sinebe
Warri South 1 – Austin Oruoye
Warri South 11 – Mathew Opuoru
Warri South West – Emomotimi Guwor
Sapele – Felix Uruemuesiri