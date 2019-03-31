The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had issued a Certificate of Return to the new members of the Delta State House of Assembly following the 2019 elections.

Concise News understands that Delta State Governor Ifeanyi Okowa who won re-election was also issued his Certificate of Return by the electoral umpire.

However, there were four elected members of the Delta State House of Assembly that did not get their certificates.

According to INEC, these persons have some “pending legal issues” and thus unqualified to get their certificates.

These newly-elected members of the Delta State who were not given their certificates are Anidi Emosivwe (Ethiope East constituency), Oniyere Whomrouho (Ughelli North I constituency) and Egbo Jaro (Ughelli North II constituency).

Members of the Delta State House Of Assembly – Winners of Election

Concise News has now obtained the full list of the winners of the Delta State House of Assembly elections held recently as seen below:

Aniocha North – Emeka Nwaobi

Aniocha South – Austin Chikezie

Ika South West – Festus Okoh

Bomadi – Oboro Preyor

Anthony Elekeokwuri Ika North East

Ukwuani – Christopher Ochor Ochor

Udu – Peter Uviejitobor

Okpe – Sheriff Oborevwori

Oshimili South – Shadrach Rapu

Oshimili North- Pat Ajudua

Isoko North Tim Owhefere

Ughelli South – Reuben Izeze

Ughelli North – Oniyere Whomrouho I (has not been issued a certificate of return over “pending legal issues”)

Ndokwa West – Charles Emetulu

Burutu North Constituency 1 – Asupa Peter Forteta

Burutu South 2 – Pullah Ekpotu -Ayerin

Ughelli North constituency II – Olorogun Jaro Egbo

Ethiope East – Anidi Emosivwe (has not been issued a certificate of return over “pending legal issues”)

Ethiope West: Erhiatake Ibori-Suenu,

Patani – Emmanuel Sinebe

Warri South 1 – Austin Oruoye

Warri South 11 – Mathew Opuoru

Warri South West – Emomotimi Guwor

Sapele – Felix Uruemuesiri