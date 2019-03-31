Nigerian fashion entrepreneur, Tania Omotayo and her husband, Sumbo, a co-owner of popular Lagos lounge and restaurant – Buzzbar, have welcomed their first child.

Concise News understands that the couple got wedded October 2019 and on Saturday, welcomed a baby girl.

Tania took to Instagram to share the new alongside a maternity shot on her first Mothers’ Day.

”My first Mother’s Day, and it’s so unreal. Yesterday (30/03/2019) we welcomed our beautiful princess into the world,” she wrote.

“I’ve dreamt of being a mommy and having a baby girl almost my entire life.. The fact that our baby girl came early, and just in time for me to celebrate Mother’s Day is the best feeling ever.

“I’m literally the happiest woman on earth right now. My heart is so full of joy, love and pride I don’t even know where to begin to celebrate.”