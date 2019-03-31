EPL Table As Man City Push Liverpool Down, Huddersfield Relegated

The twists and turns in the English Premier League (EPL) continued on Saturday, March 30, with Manchester City reclaiming top spot from Liverpool while Huddersfield’s relegation was confirmed.

First-half goals from Bernardo Silva and Sergio Aguero were all Pep Guardiola’s men needed to record a decisive 2-0 win at struggling Fulham.

City, by virtue of this win, are on 77 points, one ahead of Liverpool who have a tricky clash against third-placed Tottenham at Anfield on Sunday.

Jurgen Klopp’s men would return to the Mount Everest of the league table should they beat Spurs who have Manchester United and Arsenal breathing down their neck.

Speaking of United, Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial netted the goals as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer won his first game as substantive manager of the side with a 2-1 defeat of Watford at Old Trafford.

With this win, the Red Devils have pushed Arsenal, who have a game in hand, out of the Champions League qualification zone.

Elsewhere, Southampton, fighting to remain in the Premier League, did themselves a world of good by recording a 1-0 win at fellow strugglers Brighton, while Everton hammered West Ham 2-0 away from home in the last game of the day.

After Saturday’s matches, here is the updated EPL table: