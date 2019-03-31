The Independent National Electoral Commission(INEC) has handed automatic employment to an Ex-NYSC Corps member, Daniel Oluwatobi, who lost his sight while in serving.

Concise News understands that the employment was announced by INEC in a post on its Twitter handle.

The INEC Chairman, Mahmood Yakubu presented a Letter of Appointment to the ex-NYSC member after losing his sight on official duty as INEC ad-hoc staff in Yobe state during the 2011 general election.

In addition, the statement added that the letter of employment issued at the NYSC Headquarters, Abuja in June 2016 was witnessed by Brig Gen Sule Kazaure, the DG.

“#Memories

INEC Chair, Prof. Yakubu (L) presents a Letter of Appointment to the ex-NYSC member, Mr Daniel Oluwatobi, who lost his sight while serving as INEC ad-hoc staff in Yobe during the 2011 general elections, at NYSC HQ, Abuja in June 2016. Brig Gen Sule Kazaure, the DG was there,” INEC tweeted.