The Ekiti State Governor, Kayode Fayemi, has sympathised with the family of Oluwole Oluleye, a former governorship aspirant in the state, who died on Friday after a brief illness.

Concise News understands that the deceased, a former Executive Secretary of Petroleum Products Pricing Regulatory Agency (PPPRA) and Oluomo of Efon Alaaye, was a governorship aspirant of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the 2018 election.

Governor Fayemi, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Yinka Oyebode, revealed that Oluleye’s death came to him as a shock since he didn’t appear as being sick the last time they met.

Fayemi described the late Oluleye as an amiable, industrious, energetic and highly resourceful politician who shown great passion and love for the development of the state.

“Dr Oluleye was an embodiment of intellect, courage and hard work. He would be greatly missed,” he said.

He added that Oluleye lived an exemplary life and made his good name in the public service.

”Our prayer is that God will grant him eternal rest and give the family the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss,” the statement noted.