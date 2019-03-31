The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in a statement through its Acting Head of Media and Publicity, Mr Tony Orilade, said the body has no plan to quiz the outgoing governors.

According to Tony Orilade, the law enforcement agency has not raised teams to probe or interrogate some of the outgoing governors.

He said, what has been going around about probing of outgoing governors are just speculations.

He added that the agency has not gone after anybody, including ex-governors.

Concise News learnt that there has been a report of EFCC trying to probe Ogun and Imo state outgoing governors respectively.

The statement said: “The attention of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission( EFCC) has been drawn to a lead story of a newspaper of March 31, 2019, titled: “EFCC raises teams to quiz Amosun, Okorocha, Yari as immunity ends.

“The newspaper had claimed that ahead of May 29, 2019, handover date to newly elected states helmsmen, the Commission has set up teams to probe some governors accused of perpetrating acts of corruption.

“It is instructive to note that the reporter did not give the composition and terms of reference of the purported teams set up by the EFCC.

“The report is a figment of the imagination of the reporter as everything about the setting of the teams ended with the first paragraph without details of such teams being set up.

“Again, the story is not true, as the EFCC does not go after anybody, including ex-governors on the speculative ground.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the Commission only act after the investigators have done a thorough job on any individual or firm involved in corruption-related cases.

“The Commission wants to advise our stakeholders, including our friends in the media to be circumspect and verify their stories before going to press.

“Members of the public are therefore advised to disregard the story as no team has been set up against any former governor.”