Dennerby Reveals Super Falcons’ Target At World Cup

Head Coach of the Super Falcons, Thomas Dennerby has revealed that the target for the Super Falcons at the 8th FIFA Women’s World Cup finals in France this summer is to surpass the performance of every Nigerian side that has been to the championship.

Concise News reports that speaking during a parley with the media at the team’s camp, Pennsylvania Avenue Hotel, Utako in Abuja, the Swede insists that having surpassed the target he set for the team at the 2018 Women Africa Cup of Nations in Ghana by winning the title, he also hopes the team will excel at in France

“When I arrived in Nigeria, I said that first we needed to qualify for the World Cup at the AFCON, and then try to win it, and we eventually did both. For France, when you set a target, you have to be honest and set a target that everyone can meet. So far, the only target we have set is that we want to be the very best Nigerian team that has even been to the World Cup. That is our target”.

Dennerby lauds the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) for organising various pre-World Cup camps for the nine-time African champions in preparation for the France 2019 World Cup in June and also shares his experience from the camps.

“I am really happy that the NFF helped us with the camps and the tournaments. We have had China camp, we had Cyprus camp, we go to Spain next week and we also have the final camp in Austria. One experience from our game against Belgium in Cyprus is that we will not play a lower defence line.”

However, he notes that it is too early to determine how many home –based professionals will be in the World Cup team. “It is hard to say because it is still three and half months away.”

… Ogebe determined to keep her place in Super Falcons

Meanwhile, Super Falcons forward, Alice Ogebe says she can become a key member of the African champions.

Ogebe, a Rivers Angels attacker was part of the team that participated in the recent Cyprus Women’s Cup tournament.

Fielding questions during a media parley at the team’s Pennsylvania Avenue Hotel camp, the striker says she believes she has the skill and discipline to make herself relevant to the team.

“Really, when the big girls come in from overseas, I think I have the strength and quality to compete with them. The only thing they have over me is an opportunity”.

She expresses confidence in herself and is happy for the exposure she has gotten so far in her career.

“I believe so much in myself and the trainings that I have passed through and I know that I am a good player that can fight for her position in the team. I never relent. I always want to improve my performance.”

The home-based forward is part of the domestic players that will be joining overseas-based professionals for another pre-World Cup competition in Spain next week, where the team will play the Canadian Women National Team.