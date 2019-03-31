The Week 39 UK football pools fixtures for 2019, will have some interesting games to watch out for this weekend.

There are five fixtures for this week in the UK pools first division with a London derby between Chelsea Vs West Ham at number 2 one of the most interesting matches.

At number 3 is Arsenal who will be heading over to the Goodison Park to confront Everton on Sunday.

There is one early kickoff which is Norwich vs Q.P.R. at number 12 with no panel decided thus far.

3, 19, and number 44 are the only Sunday pool fixtures for Week 39 2019 in the UK.

Week 39 2019 Pool Fixtures, Games, Matches

We have compiled all Week 39 2019 pools fixtures to enable you to get your sure games, bankers and draws when the results come out.

The fixtures are noted, as seen, below:

WEEK 39 – UK 2018/2019, 06-Apr-2019