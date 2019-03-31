All UK Football Pools Fixtures, Games For Week 35 2019
The Week 39 UK football pools fixtures for 2019, will have some interesting games to watch out for this weekend.

There are five fixtures for this week in the UK pools first division with a London derby between Chelsea Vs West Ham at number 2 one of the most interesting matches.

At number 3 is Arsenal who will be heading over to the Goodison Park to confront Everton on Sunday.

There is one early kickoff which is Norwich vs Q.P.R. at number 12 with no panel decided thus far.

3, 19, and number 44 are the only Sunday pool fixtures for Week 39 2019 in the UK.

Week 39 2019 Pool Fixtures, Games, Matches

We have compiled all Week 39 2019 pools fixtures to enable you to get your sure games, bankers and draws when the results come out.

The fixtures are noted, as seen, below:

WEEK 39 – UK 2018/2019, 06-Apr-2019

# Advance Coupon Fixtures Result Status
1 Bournemouth         Burnley
2 Chelsea         West Ham Monday
3 Everton         Arsenal Sunday
4 Huddersfield         Leicester
5 Southampton         Liverpool
6 Birmingham         Leeds
7 Blackburn         Stoke
8 Bolton         Ipswich
9 Brentford         Derby
10 Bristol C.         Wigan
11 Hull         Reading
12 Norwich         Q.P.R. EKO
13 Preston         Sheff Utd.
14 Rotherham         Nott’m For.
15 Sheff Wed.         Aston V.
16 Wimbledon         Accrington
17 Bradford C.         Doncaster
18 Burton A.         Barnsley
19 Coventry         Bristol R. Sunday
20 Fleetwood         Southend
21 Luton         Blackpool
22 Peterboro         Gillingham
23 Plymouth         Charlton
24 Rochdale         Sunderland
25 Shrewsbury         Scunthorpe
26 Walsall         Oxford Utd.
27 Wycombe         Portsmouth
28 Carlisle         Bury
29 Cheltenham         Exeter
30 Colchester         Oldham
31 Crawley         Forest G.
32 Grimsby         Stevenage
33 Macclesfield         Morecambe
34 Mansfield         Cambridge U.
35 Milton K.D.         Lincoln
36 Newport Co.         Tranmere
37 Notts Co.         Northampton
38 Port Vale         Crewe
39 Swindon         Yeovil
40 Celtic         Livingston
41 Dundee         Aberdeen
42 Hamilton         St Mirren
43 Kilmarnock         St Johnstone
44 Motherwell         Rangers Sunday
45 Boreham         Sutton Utd.
46 Bromley         Aldershot
47 Dagenham         Barrow
48 Dover         Chesterfield
49 Fylde         Eastleigh

 

