Cardiff City vs Chelsea: Sarri Blasted For ‘Stupid’ Hudson-Odoi Comments

Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri was blasted by former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher for his “stupid” comments about Callum Hudson-Odoi’s England debut.

Carragher speaking on Sky Sport was irritated by the Italian tactician pre-match press conference comments on Hudson-Odoi.

Hudson-Odoi won his first England cap as a substitute in the 5-0 win over the Czech Republic last week, and then made his full debut in the rout of Montenegro, on Monday night.

Despite that honour, he is yet to make a league start for Chelsea, and was once again left on the bench for Sunday’s trip to Cardiff.

Despite Eden Hazard being rested, the youngster was not given the opportunity to feature for the Blues.

Sarri had revealed in his pre-match conference that he’d only watched twenty minutes of the Montenegro game and criticised parts of Hudson-Odoi’s performance.

His comment on the teenage sensation got Carragher questioning the coach’s behaviour as the club try to convince their brightest prospect to sign a new deal at the club, amid interest from Bayern Munich.

“My main problem with what Sarri said about Hudson-Odoi, and it’s really wound me up,” Carragher said on Sky Sports. “When he said, ‘I only watched 20 minutes of the game, and in the 20 minutes I did watch, he didn’t even play that well.’

“This is a lad who’s making his international debut. Why are you not watching the full game?

“To dismiss this lad’s international debut, which is possibly the biggest thing that’s ever happened to him as a footballer.

“I can imagine the people above Sarri shaking their heads and saying, ‘why are you saying such a stupid thing in the press conference?’ We’re trying to get this lad to sign a new contract.”