President Muhammadu Buhari should intervene in the arrest order on the leader of the outlawed Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, according to the Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council.

Concise News had reported that a Federal High Court in Abuja on Thursday ordered the arrest of the pro-Biafra leader.

It also ordered that his trial on charges of a treasonable felony should proceed in his absence.

This is as the court revoked the bail it granted Kanu in 2017.

While reacting to the development, the Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council noted that the move might destabilize the South-East region.

“The leadership of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council Worldwide received the pronouncement and re-arrest order of IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu, by a Federal High Court in Abuja with rude shock and disbelief,” the statement added.

“Weighing the implications of such action, it may destabilise the fragile peace that have returned to the southern part of Nigeria, especially the South-East and South-South after the sad experiences witnessed during his first arrest and subsequently the untimely death of innocent Igbo youths and women that characterised his first arrest and detention.”

In addition, it noted that “there is no need to escalate the tension already established in the South-East over the menace of herdsmen ravaging parts of Igboland.

“There is no need to compound our loss by allowing Nnamdi Kanu return now until Igbo Christians and Traditional leaders intervene in the process.

“We are pleading with President Buhari as the father of the nation to grant presidential pardon to Nnamdi Kanu, as a way of showing compassion to Ndigbo.’’