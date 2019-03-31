Algerian President Abdelaziz Bouteflika on Sunday named a new government headed by recently appointed Noureddine Bedoui, a statement from the presidency said.

State television reported that army chief Ahmed Gaid Salah remained as deputy defence minister after calling for Bouteflika to step down, while deputy prime minister Ramtane Lamamra was not named in the new administration.

Concise News reports that Algerian students had rejected an offer by Bouteflika to run in elections next month but not to serve a full term if re-elected.

Hundreds of protesters staged small demonstrations in several cities outside the capital, footage posted online showed, continuing almost two weeks of marches and rallies against the 82-year-old leader’s plan to seek a fifth term.

Bouteflika’s offer appeared aimed at undermining the wave of youthful opposition against his 20-year rule and shore up an establishment dominated by ageing revolutionary stalwarts of the 1954-62 independence war against France.

Bouteflika’s political survival may hinge on how the ruling elite, made up of members of his FLN party, the military and business tycoons react if protests keep growing.

His opponents say he is no longer fit to lead, citing his ill health and what they call chronic corruption and a lack of economic reforms.

The president, who has rarely been seen in public since a stroke in 2013, appeared in a wheelchair in Algiers in April last year but is now reported to be in a Swiss hospital.