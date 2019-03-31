The Ondo State Police Command on Saturday confirmed it had arrested two people in connection with the clash that ensued between two rival cult groups in the State.

Concise News gathered that no fewer than two people were reported died in the clash between the ‘Eiye’ Confraternity and ‘Aye’ cult group in the town.

The State Police Public Relations Officer, Femi Joseph, authenticated the arrest of two suspects, adding that they were also members of the groups.

Joseph said, “I can confirm that during the clash, two persons were killed and we have arrested two suspects and they are in our custody as I am speaking with you. We have also commenced an investigation into the matter.”

According to a source in the town who revealed that the bloody cult clash, which reportedly occurred at different locations in the town, claimed three lives, and one of the victims was identified as Sammy popularly called ‘Small lemon’ but the identity of the two other victims had not been confirmed.

The late Sammy was testified to be a strong member of the Eiye Confraternity in the state.

The source said, “He (Sammy) was a strong man of Eiye confraternity in the town and on that fateful day, he was in the company with some of his friends at Losunla Street in Ondo town when some boys suddenly emerged from the street and attacked them.

“The boys started shooting sporadically; so, the people around the area had to run away for their lives. He (Sammy) too was trying to escape from the scene but the armed boys shot him in the head and he died.” He added.