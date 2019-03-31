2019 African Wrestling Championship: Nigerian Army Female Wrestler Wins Silver

The 2019 African Wrestling Championship ending today (Sunday) at Hammamet in Tunisia has a Nigerian Army medalist.

The Championship featured participants from numerous other African Countries – male and female participation in the Cadet, Junior and Senior Categories. Nigeria presented male and female wrestlers in the Senior Category.

Nigeria won the 2018 Edition of the African Wrestling Championships held at Port Harcourt, Rivers State, in February 2018.

At the end of the female event (Senior Category) of the 2019 African Wrestling Championships, Nigeria retained the crown of female wrestling in Africa by winning 5 Gold, 2 Silver and 2 Bronze Medals.

Concise News reports that Nigerian Army Female Wrestler, – LCpl Hannah Reuben emerged one of the medalists for Nigeria by winning a Silver Medal in the 72Kg Weight Category of the seven-day event.

The Chief of Army Staff, Lt Gen TY Buratai, has since congratulated the Nigerian Army Female Wrestler on the feat and urged her to do more in future.